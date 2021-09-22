Ramiz raises questions on ICC’s cosmetic approach

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Tuesday raised questions on cosmetic approach of the International Cricket Council (ICC) towards some serious issues confronting the game of cricket, saying that for the sake of the future of the game the basic concerns and issues will have to be addressed.

In a virtual talk with sports journalists, Ramiz said the things were slipping out of hand as the game of cricket was facing stern challenges. “The ICC must play its role to minimise the dangers involved in dividing the teams into blocks. Instead of taking cosmetic measures, the ICC must exert its authority. Mere convening the meetings for routine matters would never help the game in a longer run. We need to change the narrative.”

Ramiz reiterated that instead of boycotting and taking massive anti-game steps, the PCB would continue to fight its case while staying strong and staying within the legal framework. “There will be no undue extension of favours like we have been doing in the past. We will only cooperate where our interest lies. We have done enough for the sake of the game but never have got the same response from those whom we trusted.”

Ramiz wanted the ECB to come up with alternate dates of the two cancelled matches. “The ECB chairman has no answer when asked about that. He just says that there are many ifs and buts in English cricket. I am not in a position to share with you what I have discussed with the ECB chairman. He had no answers to many questions which I posed about England cricket decision but he said that they would definitely visit Pakistan in 2022-23. I strongly opposed this statement saying that the PCB will never trust those who ditched us at the eleventh hour and the ECB is one of them. It is easier for you to pull out of the tour citing turmoil in the neighboring countries at the same time you have different sets of rules for your own interests. I frankly told him that the ECB never tried to help us as money is the only tool to lure you. We offer lesser monetary attraction for your cricketers so they preferred visiting our neighboring country.”

The PCB chairman called on his team members to fight back like wounded tigers and make sure to put up hundred percent in the T20 World Cup. “It is a golden opportunity for majority of the players to hit up by giving their hundred percent during the World Cup. Babar’s men can make the difference by rising to the occasion. We have done that in the past and have all the ability to do it again.”

The PCB chief has also directed PCB’s international cricket department to prepare a backup plan. “We cannot trust even Australia, who are scheduled to travel to Pakistan for a full-fledged series. So, we must be having a backup plan in case Australia also stay out.”

He termed the security measures in Pakistan absolutely world class. “Our forces are battle hardened, always providing absolute world class security to visiting teams. So, there is no reason for any foreign team to decide on their own as to what threats are genuine and what are fake. We have made sacrifices and have taken many baby steps also to bring international cricket back to Pakistan. We would not let it go easily. Those thinking otherwise would have to face stiff opposition.”

Ramiz’s full eight days as PCB chairman exposed him to many challenges. “It seems that I have been at helm for seven years. So much has happened in these eight days but I am firm in my stance and will fight it out.”

Ramiz revealed that would be meeting PSL franchise owners on September 24. “We have many unsolved issues with the PSL owners and that is why I have convened a meeting on 24th to discuss it.”

The PCB chairman again assured fans and those who got upset at the NZ and ECB decision that they would find a different Pakistan from here. “I would not use any harsh words here but let me assure you that the PCB would be a different board now.”

He called on the media to join hands in giving a befitting reply to all those making efforts to discourage international teams from taking Pakistan tours. Ramiz Raja was upset at the absence of DRS from the series. “I have already initiated an inquiry into the absence of DRS from the series irrespective of cancellation of tour.”

On his appointment as chairman PCB he said he never had asked for the job. “There is a long story about what had happened before my appointment. But now I am here I will make my presence felt.”