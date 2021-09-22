UK police appeal for new info in boy’s ritual killing

LONDON: UK police on Tuesday appealed for fresh information two decades after the torso of a young boy believed to have been killed as a human sacrifice was found in the River Thames.

The boy’s headless and limbless body was found in the London part of the river clad in orange shorts on September 21, 2001. He is thought to have been aged between four and seven. His throat had been cut and his head and limbs cut off. Police believe the boy was trafficked from Africa and killed in a ritualistic ceremony. On Tuesday, London’s Metropolitan Police asked those who may have knowledge of the case to be "bold", suggesting they may no longer be bound by former allegiances.