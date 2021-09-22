UK police appeal for new info in boy’s ritual killing

LONDON: UK police on Tuesday appealed for fresh information two decades after the torso of a young boy believed to have been killed as a human sacrifice was found in the River Thames.
The boy’s headless and limbless body was found in the London part of the river clad in orange shorts on September 21, 2001. He is thought to have been aged between four and seven. His throat had been cut and his head and limbs cut off. Police believe the boy was trafficked from Africa and killed in a ritualistic ceremony. On Tuesday, London’s Metropolitan Police asked those who may have knowledge of the case to be "bold", suggesting they may no longer be bound by former allegiances.
Yangon: Myanmar’s junta has put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for incitement, her lawyer said Tuesday, the...
STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that Russia was "responsible" for the 2006...
Stralsund, Germany: In 1990, local politician Wolfhard Molkentin was desperately looking for someone from his CDU...
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain: A vast river of molten lava from a Canary Islands volcano continued to destroy...
PARIS: Wildfires in Siberia, North America and around the Mediterranean caused record levels of planet-warming CO2...
PARIS: The jury behind France’s top literary prize, the Goncourt, was accused of two ethical breaches on Tuesday...