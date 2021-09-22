Libyan parliament withdraws confidence from unity govt

Tripoli: Libya’s eastern-based parliament on Tuesday passed a no-confidence vote in the country’s unity government, in a new blow to UN-backed peace efforts.

Eighty-nine of the 113 MPs present in the eastern city of Tobruk voted to withdraw confidence from the Tripoli-based administration of interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, a spokesman said.

The escalation came amid growing tensions between Dbeibah’s Tripoli-based administration and the House of Representatives in the east, three months ahead of planned national elections.

Speaker Aguila Saleh earlier this month ratified an electoral law seen as bypassing due process and favouring eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar. The High Council of State, the parliament’s upper house in Tripoli, had rejected that legislation on Monday.

The law had been passed "without a legal vote or consensus", the HCS said, calling for presidential elections to be postponed for a year. The council also reacted quickly to Tuesday’s vote.

"The HCS rejects the no-confidence measure against the national unity government," a spokesman said, adding that the vote contravened an agreement signed in the Moroccan town of Skheirat in 2015.

Dbeibah’s transitional administration took office in February with a mandate to guide the North African country to elections on December 24, part of a United Nations-led process aimed at ending a decade of violence following the fall of dictator Moamer Kadhafi. That came after an October ceasefire between western Libyan forces and Haftar, who had waged a year-long assault on the capital that left thousands dead.