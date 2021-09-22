JI, victims’ families berate Sindh govt, LEAs for ‘no progress’ in Mawach Goth bombing case

Showing their anger over no progress in the Mawach Goth mini-truck bombing case despite the passage of more than 40 days, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and victims’ families have demanded of the Sindh government and law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest the culprits.

Seven women and six children lost their lives and several others suffered burn injuries in the grenade attack in the Mawach Goth neighbourhood on the night of August 14. Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on the eve of the 40th day of the tragedy, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the government and law enforcement agencies had been getting away from the case by terming the incident “an outcome of personal enmity”.

“The murder of 13 people in a cold-blooded manner on Independence Day was a really gruesome crime, but apparently the Sindh government has decided to put the matter on the back burner,” he said. “Such behaviour by the provincial government makes it really hard for the people to keep their emotions under control.”

He said the JI leadership was in close contact with the law enforcement agencies over the issue, but apparently all quarters were clueless when it came to the investigation of the incident.

Mairaj Swati, a JI leader who had lost his wife, daughter, and other relatives in the bomb attack, demanded of the government to take drastic steps instead of only pay lip service. Awami National Party district Malir chief Kachkol Khan, JI leaders Abdul Razzak, Zahid Askari and others accompanied Rehman in the press conference.