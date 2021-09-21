War against terrorism won with great sacrifices: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his message on International Day of Peace has said Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistanis are a peace-loving nation.

Pakistan and its people are well aware of the importance and need for peace and no other nation has sacrificed for peace than Pakistan, the CM added. The CM said the Pakistani nation has made history by winning war against terrorism with great sacrifices.

Pakistan has been playing a lead role for regional and international peace efforts and its journey of peace manifests the valuable sacrifices of martyrs who were the messengers of peace and their sacrifices would never be forgotten, the CM maintained.

He said Pakistan won the peace after a long battle against extremism and terrorism while India’s extremist attitude is a threat to regional peace and Modi’s regime disrupted all peace efforts by adopting illegal measures in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Palestine and other regions were aspirants of peace. Poverty, injustice, ignorance, deprivations, aggression, and expansionist ambitions were the biggest hurdle for maintaining peace, the CM added.

He said peace was directly linked with development and prosperity and under the visionary leadership of PM Imran Khan, Pakistan is now a safer and peaceful country as compared to the past. He said the courageous sons of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for peace were the real heroes of the entire nation. He said the purpose of celebrating international peace day is to create awareness among people about the need and importance of peace.