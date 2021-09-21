EVMs to help make elections transparent: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will help make the elections fair and transparent and Form 45 will be received in time and no vote will be rejected. About the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill, he said: “We will address the concerns of all stakeholders. In the past, laws were made overnight without any consultation. We have started consultations with stakeholders before enacting the law.”

In a tweet, the Minister said the ‘rigging mafia’ of the opposition opposing use of technology because EVMs would block the fraudulent route. In another statement, he said the spokespersons of fugitives and uncrowned kings of corruption are trying to outdo each other in lying, ruthlessly plundering the national treasury, money-laundering and fake accounts.

“Three times during the rule of PPP and PML-N, the country reached on the brink of bank default,” he added. The EVM system does not suit those who kidnap election staff, he said while responding to the statements of PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and PPP Vice-president Senator Sherry Rehman.

The Minister said that PTI had submitted data of 40,000 donors and 16 volumes in the foreign funding case while both these parties were obstructing access to their bank accounts. “There is a strong possibility that these two parties have used party accounts for money-laundering.”