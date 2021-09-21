QAU students protest fee hike

Islamabad : The students of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) protested a fee hike by the administration on Monday afternoon.

They boycotted classes and marched on campus carrying placards and shouting slogans against the administration.

The protesters complained that the administration] had increased fee of different courses by per cent instead of realising the pandemic-induced financial constraints of students.

They demanded an immediate withdrawal of the fee hike and warned if the demand wasn't met, the agitation would continue.

The protesters said no one could deny them the right to peaceful protests. They complained that the administration took decisions at will without considering the interests of students. The protesters called for the formation of a student union for the protection of their interests.

On the other hand, the vice-chancellor took notice of the protest and said the students should formally convey their demands to the administration instead of taking to the streets.