QAU improves by Times Higher Education subject ranking

Islamabad : Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has significantly improved its ranking in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) World University subject rankings, 2022.

QAU ranked 251-300 in Physical Sciences, 401- 450 in Life Sciences, and 251-300 in Clinical & Health Sciences respectively. Recently QAU has secured the top spot among Pakistan's higher education institutions and ranked 501-600 in the world by Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022. The same international ranking agency has recently placed QAU at 100th among Asia’s leading Universities.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University, congratulated the faculty, students, staff, and alumni on this achievement. He appreciated the hard work and dedication of the faculty and staff. “It is a privilege to lead such an outstanding institution of higher learning. It is worth mentioning that QAU has continuously improved global rankings over the last three years.

Recent rankings has shown that international institutions have also acknowledged the QAU’s academic and research achievements” said the Vice Chancellor. Besides, Times Higher Education World University Rankings QAU has also risen rapidly in QS ranking from 454 to 378.