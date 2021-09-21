Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest Conversations: Political life of Mandal discussed

LAHORE: The Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest organised an online conversation on the topic of “Jogendranath Mandal: Dalit Politics in Pakistan”. The biographer of Mandal, Dr Dwaipayan Sen, was in conversation with Assistant Prof Dr Ghazal Asif Farukkhi from LUMS.

In a wide-ranging talk, Dr Sen narrated the political life of Mandal just before and after the creation of Pakistan, till his leaving the country in 1950. Explaining his closeness with the Muslim League, Dr Sen noted that “Mandal was very close to the Quaid-e-Azam, Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy and Khawaja Nazimuddin, creating a formidable alliance of the Dalits and Muslims in united Bengal.’ However, after the creation of Pakistan, Dr Sen noted, that the alliance began to falter. ‘With the common enemy - Hindus, now a minority within a minority, there was nothing to keep the alliance together,’ he emphasised.

‘The Dalit-Muslim alliance worked in the context of provincial politics of a united Bengal while in Pakistani East Bengal, the ground reality was different,’ he remarked. ‘Thus, even during the life time of Jinnah, as in November 1947, Mandal’s pleas to include a Dalit member in the East Bengal cabinet, fell on deaf ears,’ Dr Sen pointed out.

Interestingly, Dr Sen also noted that Mandal never actually thought that Pakistan would become a reality. ‘Mandal thought that Pakistan was a bargaining chip for greater minority rights in a united India, and so when Pakistan was created, he was at a loss as to how to conduct his politics,’ Dr Sen argued.

Speaking about Mandal’s disillusionment, Dr Sen said that Mandal really believed in Jinnah’s promise of equality. ‘Several times, and especially in his resignation letter, you can feel the anguish,’ he noted. Therefore, it was a difficult decision that Mandal took in 1950, three years after the creation of Pakistan, not to come back after an illness in Calcutta and stay on in West Bengal. ‘His resignation letter was a public document, and was read in different ways in both countries. In India, it was seen as a sign that Hindus were not safe in Pakistan, while in Pakistan, it was seen as a confirmation that Hindus cannot be loyal,’ Dr Sen noted.