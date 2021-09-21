VCs appointment process at varsities begins

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has started process of appointment of vice-chancellors (VCs) at four public sector universities of the province by notifying Search Committees for this purpose.

These universities include Emerson University Multan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology (MNS-UET) Multan, University of Sahiwal and University of Sargodha. The HED Punjab has notified Search Committees which would submit panel recommendations of the three most suitable candidates for appointment of VC at each of the university.

The Search Committee for the Emerson University Multan, University of Sahiwal and University of Sargodha comprises Dr Khalid Aftab (former VC GCU Lahore) as Convener while its members are Prof Dr Arif Butt from LUMS, Saleema Hashmi former Principal NCA Lahore, Secretary HED Punjab (ex-officio member/Secretary of Search Committee) and Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). The Search Committee for the MNS-UET Multan is being headed by Dr Khalid Aftab while its members are Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, CEO Popular Works Pvt Ltd., Dr Tariq Jadoon, Associate Professor from LUMS, Secretary HED Punjab (ex-officio member/Secretary of Search Committee) and Chairperson PHEC.

These Search Committees have been constituted for a term of two years with immediate effect. It is pertinent to mention that there are total 100 points for qualification and candidates securing 75 points will be shortlisted for the interview. The qualification points obtained during short-listing process will carry 50% weightage.