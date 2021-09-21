Minister for equal uplift opportunities to all districts

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the facilities required in the districts will be provided on priority basis under regular planning while the Urban Unit's Special Strategy Report will also be used for this purpose.

The minister while addressing a review meeting at the Planning and Development Board here Monday observed that the public representatives from the respective districts would provide assistance in identifying problems and providing facilities at the grassroots level.

The priority should be given to projects which could be completed in two years, keeping in view that the approval of Charter and other time taking approvals for the establishment of universities.

Hashim instructed that college and university level education facilities should be provided first in the districts which are lacking behind it. The upgradation of the existing colleges and other education facilities should be ensured on priority basis in the districts where the existing infrastructure can be upgraded.

The Punjab government’s objective is to provide equal development opportunities to all the districts through its district development plan. The presence of basic education and health facilities in all the districts is essential and priority in the district development plan, he added. He directed the Higher Education Department to resolve transportation issues faced by the students in the districts. The secretary higher education apprised the meeting of the progress regarding the establishment of 88 colleges and nine universities included in the annual development programme. Apart from this, the existing college in DG Khan is being given the status of Women's University. The approval of Bhakkar University has been sought while the charter for Thal University has been submitted to the Assembly for approval. Hashim directed the secretary higher education to inform the factors causing delays in the establishment of universities so that they could be addressed.

Awareness: Under the initiative of Commissioner Lahore for COVID vaccination awareness “Lahore Gets Vaccinated”, a training session for more than 1,400 internees from different universities of Lahore was held in Alhamra here on Monday.

Commissioner Lahore, Secretary P&S health Punjab Imran Sikander Baloch and DC Lahore Umer Sher Chattha were among the key speakers. It was briefed in the session that all universities of Lahore had got registered and sent their students for Commissioner Lahore’s internship programme for COVID vaccination awareness. Commissioner said that after completion of training session, all internees would be sent to their nearby areas with their university supervisors and health officials. He said total period of Commissioner internship programme was six weeks.