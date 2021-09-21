Cement manufacturers asked to start new plants early

LAHORE:THE Punjab government Monday warned the cement manufacturers that the new No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued for installation of the cement plants in the province could be canceled if they failed to initiate the projects within six months period from the date of issuance.

The warning was issued by the Punjab Industry, Commerce and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chairing a review meeting of the NOCs issued for the installation of new cement plants in the province.

The representatives of cement companies obtained the NOCs for setting up new cement plants met with the minister to update the situation. The meeting which was lasted for less than half an hour as the progress of the cement companies on the new NOCs was poor.

Further, the government asked the cement manufacturers to submit their timelines for the execution of the projects within one week as the said NOCs were issued on the fast-track basis to increase the investment and employment opportunities in the province.

However, only a couple of cement manufacturers started work on the new NOCs granted by the government to them. Majority of the cement manufacturers again complained the number of issues such as environment issues faced by them even after getting the NOCs from the government. The meeting discussed the progress and the timeline for setting up of new cement factories. The representatives of some companies discussed reasons for the delay in establishing new cement plants. Aslam Iqbal observed that so many NOCs have never been issued in the history of the country in such a short span of time. The purpose of fast track NOCs is to establish cement factories in the same manner. He said that with the setting up of new cement factories, billions of rupees could be invested in Punjab.

He said 10 NOCs has been issued for setting up of new cement factories to promote the construction sector and increase the employment opportunities. More NOCs will be issued after the Cabinet approval, he said. It is pertinent to note that new industries are being setup up in the province due to the government’s pro-industry policies.