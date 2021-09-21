DSPs to get notices over failure to stop violations

LAHORE: CTO Muntazir Mehdi has said that the relevant sector in-charge will be responsible for violations of traffic rules while notices will be issued to DSPs for not stopping traffic violations.

CTO Lahore gave a clear message to the wardens that they should implement the traffic rules in letter and spirit to avoid departmental action. A meeting of traffic wardens was held under the chairmanship of Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi at Community Centre Model Town on Monday. SP Traffic Asif Siddique, DSPs, Sector In-charges, Lady Wardens and a large number of duty officers were present in the meeting.

The CTO said that the traffic police is the face of the Lahore police. A good or bad deed of the traffic wardens represents the entire police force. The wardens are ambassadors of the police, he said.

Man dies: A 38-year-old man died in a road accident on Ring Road here Monday. The victim identified as Abdul Aziz of Kasur was going on a truck when near Nawaz Sharif interchange the vehicle collided with a trailer. He received injuries and was shifted to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.