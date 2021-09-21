Curb crime against women, children, governor tells IG

LAHORE:IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor’s House here Monday.
The governor urged IG Punjab to take strict action against those who are involved in crimes against women and children without any discrimination. IG Punjab briefed the governor regarding the action taken against the accused of Minar-e-Pakistan incident and law and order in province. The governor directed the IG to ensure all steps for peace and security in the province, adding that the people should be provided justice in police stations. Government will provide support and all the resources to police for eliminating ‘Thana Culture’, he said. Ch Sarwar said that those who are involved in crimes against women and children have no right even to be called as human, they are animals.
