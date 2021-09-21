NA body chief to wait for Arif’s briefing

ISLAMABAD: In reaction to a handout issued by the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) late Monday, Nawab Sher Waseer, chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC, said he would wait for Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan’s detailed briefing before finalising his recommendations.

When ‘The News’ approached him, Nawab Sher Waseer, a renowned PTI MNA from Faisalabad, said he clearly said during the last meeting that he would wait for the POA president to come back and brief the members.

“We gave such recommendations during a meeting held last month. But since POA secretary briefed us in our latest meeting held on September 10, we decided there and then that we would wait for Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan to come back from abroad and brief us about POA functions. I did not give any recommendations in our latest meeting held on September 10,” Nawab Waseer said while talking to ‘The News’ Monday evening.

The press release issued by the Ministry of IPC on NA Committee’s behalf Monday says, “National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC has recommended that the services of Mr. Arif Hassan, President, Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) and his entire team, may be withdrawn immediately because of his poor performance and controversial election.”

The Committee also recommended that all sports federations must be held accountable for all foreign and local funding.

The Committee also recommended that two acres of land in every village should be earmarked for sports in all districts of the country.