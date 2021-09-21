EU chief says France was treated in a way that is not acceptable

Brussels: France was treated in an "unacceptable" way when Australia, Britain and the United States negotiated a defence pact ditching its contract to supply submarines to Canberra, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"There are a lot of open questions that have to be answered," von der Leyen told CNN, according to a tweeted video extract of her interview. "One of our member states has been treated in a way that is not acceptable." The full interview was to be broadcast later Monday.