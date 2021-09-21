Trudeau’s future on the line as Canadians vote in polls

Ottawa: Voting kicked off on Monday in Canadian elections that are headed for a photo finish, with liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seeking a third term but threatened by a strong challenge from rookie conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

Trudeau called the snap election hoping to parlay a smooth Covid-19 vaccine rollout -- among the best in the world -- into a new mandate to steer the nation’s pandemic exit, without having to rely on opposition party support to pass his agenda.

But the contest, after a bumpy five weeks of campaigning, appears set for a repeat of the close 2019 general election that resulted in the one-time golden boy of Canadian politics clinging to power, yet losing his majority in parliament.

A sudden surge in Covid-19 cases led by the Delta variant late in the campaign, after the lifting of most public health measures this summer, has also thrown a wrench into the works. Voting across Canada’s six time zones started in the Atlantic island province of Newfoundland at 8:30 am (1100 GMT) and was to wrap up in westernmost British Columbia at 7:00 pm (0200 GMT). At 49, Trudeau has faced tougher bouts and come out unscathed.