Pacquiao rumbles for Philippines presidency

MANILA: Manny Pacquiao is idolised by many in the Philippines both for his punching power and rise from poverty to the peak of world boxing. But his support of a deadly war on drugs and homophobic views have drawn plenty of detractors.

Known in the Asian archipelago as "The National Fist", Pacquiao has parlayed sporting success into the political ring, and now has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble for the presidency. Pacquiao declared on Sunday he will run for the top job in the 2022 elections, vowing to tackle poverty and corruption as he seeks to win over voters with his rags-to-riches story.

"I feel what you’re all feeling, I know the suffering that you have experienced and I know that you are all tired," said Pacquiao after accepting the nomination of a rival faction in President Rodrigo Duterte’s ruling party. After two terms as a congressman and one as a senator, Pacquiao’s ambition is not unrealistic in a country famed for its celebrity-obsessed politics.