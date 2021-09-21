Lava engulfs 100 homes as Canary Islands volcano erupts

Los Llanos de Aridane, Spain: A surge of lava destroyed around 100 homes on Spain’s Canary Islands a day after a volcano erupted, forcing 5,000 people to leave the area, local authorities said on Monday.
The Cumbre Vieja erupted around 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Sunday, sending vast plumes of thick black smoke into the sky and belching molten lava that oozed down the mountainside on the island of La Palma.
The island is one of the most westerly of the Atlantic archipelago off the coast of Morocco. "Right now we have evacuated 5,000 people and around 100 homes have been destroyed," said Lorena Hernandez Labrador, a councillor in Los Llanos de Ariadne, a town several kilometres from the volcano.
