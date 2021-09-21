US submarine deal, alliance could trigger ‘N-arms race’

SEOUL: North Korea’s foreign ministry on Monday said a new US alliance in the Indo-Pacific and Washington’s recent submarine contract with Australia could trigger a "nuclear arms race" in the region.
Last week the US announced a new three-way security pact with Australia and Britain, as part of a strategic partnership under which American nuclear submarines will be supplied to Canberra.
"These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race," North Korean state media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.
"This shows that the US is the chief culprit toppling the international nuclear non-proliferation system," they added. Nuclear-armed North Korea fired two missiles into the sea last Wednesday, with Seoul successfully test-firing a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) hours later, becoming only the seventh country in the world with the technology.
SAMOS, Greece: Greece on Monday moved asylum seekers to the first of new EU-funded "closed" facilities on its islands,...
Paris: One of Picasso’s daughters has given eight of his artworks and a book of drawings to the French state in lieu...
United Nations, United States: Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the United States due to the loss of a...
WARSAW: Poland on Monday accused Russia and Belarus of orchestrating a wave of illegal immigration at its land border,...
VIENNA: Tehran’s nuclear programme is back under the spotlight as the UN’s atmomic energy watchdog holds its...
MOSCOW: Russia’s opposition accused the authorities of mass voter fraud after election results on Monday showed the...