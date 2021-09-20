31 corona deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE: In 24 hours, 20 deaths have been recorded in Lahore whereas 31 deaths have been reported in Punjab, while the total number of deaths has reached 12,394, said Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch here on Sunday.

The secretary said the province-wide vaccination campaign is successfully moving towards its goals. Special SOPs have been issued for various sectors in view of growing situation in Corona across the province. A record number of vaccinations are being carried out on a daily basis. There are currently a total of 636 vaccination centres in operation. Vaccination campaign is successfully underway at all vaccination centers across the province. In the last 24 hours, a total of 502,356 people across Punjab have been vaccinated against the corona virus, bringing the total number of vaccines administered across the province to 41,514,388 while 40,709 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours in the provincial capital Lahore. A total of 5,666,101 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours, 1,185 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 421,801. Besides, 386,882 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 22,525. During the last 24 hours, 20,313 tests are conducted making a total of 7,183,408 tests.

During last 24 hours 635 in Lahore, 88 in Multan, 75 in Rawalpindi, 38 in Faisalabad and Mianwali, 28 in Khushab, 27 in Gujranwala and Sargodha, 23 in Bahawalpur and Nankana Sahib, 22 in Okara and 20 in Dera Ghazi Khan. Cases have been reported. Similarly 15 in Sahiwal, 14 in Gujarat, 13 in Pakpattan, 12 in Rahim Yar Khan and Sialkot, 9 in Khanewal, 8 in Chakwal and Sheikhupura, 6 in Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin and Toba Tek Singh, 5 inBahawalnagar and Kasur, Chiniot, 4 in Lodhran and Muzaffargarh and 3 in Jhelum andRajanpur.