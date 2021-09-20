Another 6 COVID-19 deaths, 258 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another six lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while as many as 258 new patients have been tested positive for the illness that has taken tally to well over 139,000 from the region.

To date, a total of 2,056 patients have died of COVID-19 from the twin cities while 132,910 patients have so far recovered from the illness. On Sunday, there were a total of 4,114 active cases of the disease belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that COVID-19 claimed three more lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken the death toll from the district to 1,154. As many as 67 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 34,966 of which 32,630 patients have recovered.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has been recorded as 7.2 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases from Rawalpindi district was 1,182 on Sunday of which 85 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,097 patients were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the virus claimed another three lives from ICT taking the death toll from the federal capital to 902. The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 104,114 after confirmation of 191 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 100,280 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 2,932 on Sunday.