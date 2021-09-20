Afghan suffragettes

The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan has resulted in the Taliban finding a safe route to power. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan governed by the Taliban has promised to provide equal rights to the women and minorities. However, just recently, the Taliban have banned Afghan women from playing cricket. This will certainly have implications for the modern and progressive segment of the Afghan women. On the ground, Afghanistan has prospered significantly during the last two decades. In 2003, less that 10 percent of the girls were enrolled in primary schools, which had increased to 33 percent by 2017. Whereas the rate of enrolment of girls in secondary schools increased from six percent to 39 percent.

The fate of Afghan women will not be uncertain since they have gained some rights after a two-decade-long struggle, and they will certainly fight tooth and nail to keep those rights. It is high time the Taliban government adopted an inclusive approach, including giving women their rights, and avoided all sorts of aggression and violation in the country.

Rafay Jamali

Hyderabad