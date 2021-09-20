Overnight rain washes out play at LPGA Portland Classic

LOS ANGELES: World number two Ko Jin-young will have to wait to try to build on her lead at the LPGA Portland Classic, where an overnight downpour forced play to be cancelled on Saturday.

The LPGA said in a statement that course conditions found in the morning, after Oregon Golf Club received more than an inch and a half of rain overnight, coupled with a forecast for further rain, prompted officials to pull the plug on the day.

“Tournament officials will continue to monitor the rainfall and assess the golf course in anticipation of beginning the third round on Sunday,” the tour said in a statement.

Officials decided Saturday night to trim the tournament to a 54-hole event.

Donna Mummert, the LPGA’s senior manager of rules and competition, told Golf Channel that when officials assessed the course at daybreak they found bunkers as well as several greens and fairways underwater.