Overnight rain washes out play at LPGA Portland Classic

LOS ANGELES: World number two Ko Jin-young will have to wait to try to build on her lead at the LPGA Portland Classic, where an overnight downpour forced play to be cancelled on Saturday.
The LPGA said in a statement that course conditions found in the morning, after Oregon Golf Club received more than an inch and a half of rain overnight, coupled with a forecast for further rain, prompted officials to pull the plug on the day.
“Tournament officials will continue to monitor the rainfall and assess the golf course in anticipation of beginning the third round on Sunday,” the tour said in a statement.
Officials decided Saturday night to trim the tournament to a 54-hole event.
Donna Mummert, the LPGA’s senior manager of rules and competition, told Golf Channel that when officials assessed the course at daybreak they found bunkers as well as several greens and fairways underwater.
LONDON: Jimmy Greaves was hailed as the “best goalscorer to ever play” after the former Tottenham and England...
KARACHI: The arrangements for 3rd Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Championship have been finalised and it will begin on...
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal in three matches since his return to Manchester United on Sunday...
LAHORE: Murad Ali and Mahoor Shahzad took the singles titles of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton...
ISTANBUL: Germany’s Under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz is set to take over the reins of the Turkish national team, the...
PARIS: Germany’s Tony Martin will hang up his bike after the World Road Cycling Championships this week in Flanders,...