Kamran demands domestic cricketers inclusion in A+ category

LAHORE: National cricketer Kamran Akmal has demanded that only domestic cricketers should be included in the A+ category.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, the wicketkeeper-batsman said that the A+ category was made for domestic cricketers, so it should have only domestic performers.

“It is unfair to include non-domestic players in the A+ category,” he said.

The cricketer said that he was approached by the PCB before the issuance of a contract. He added that he had asked for a domestic contract based on his seniority.

“I had asked for an A+ category contract keeping in view my experience and performance. In my opinion, senior players should be respected because that’s their right,” he said.

Kamran added that the newly-appointed PCB Chairman Rameez Raja had made “very good decisions since he took office.

“It’s good news that the salaries of players have been increased but aside from the 192 domestic cricketers, the PCB will have to think about thousands of other cricketers too as cricket is their only source of earning,” he added.

Citing the example of Rohail Nazir, Kamran said that the player was included in the England and New Zealand tour but when the home series began, he was not included. “[When such decisions are made] players are left in a state of confusion.”