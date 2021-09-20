Blame our govt, not players: McClenaghan

LAHORE: Pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has said Pakistan players and their fans should not criticise the New Zealand players for the cancellation of the tour.

He said this while responding to veteran Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez after the latter slammed New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and their players for the cancellation.

The 40-year-old Hafeez had asked the Black Caps whether there was no threat on Saturday when they used the same route to travel to the airport for departure.

The 35-year-old McClenaghan said that the onus of the tour cancellation was on New Zealand government and not NZC and players.

“Come now bro. This has a bad taste to it… Don’t blame the players or the organisation… blame our government,” he said in a tweet which was later deleted.

“They have only acted on the advice they have received. I’m absolutely certain these young men – all wanting to prove themselves wanted to play. they had no choice,” he added.