Qila Muhammadi littered with waste

LAHORE: Qila Muhammadi (Qila Lachhman Singh), Ravi Road, is littered with heaps of waste and flooded with sewage. Locals says the area has become inhabitable as streets, especially near the Ravi Road police station, are flooded with sewerage and there are heaps of waste everywhere.

There is no proper system to of sanitation in the area, as a result it has become the dirtiest locality of Lahore, locals say. They have appealed to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to take notice of the issue.