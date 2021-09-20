1,495 beggars arrested in one week in City

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan, police are conducting operations against professional beggar mafias.

In this regard, DIG Operations has presented a one-week special campaign performance report. According to the report, from September 11 to 17 in all divisions of Lahore, police teams continued operations against professional beggars in highways, intersections and other public places and registered 1,430 cases and arrested 1,495 beggars including 1,414 men and 81 women.

City Division registered 325 cases and arrested 328 accused including 320 men and 8 women, while Cantt Division registered 179 cases and arrested 191 accused including 183 men and 8 women. Civil Line Division registered 299 cases and arrested 303 including 269 men and 34 women. The Sadr Division registered 224 cases and arrested 241 accused including 226 men and 15 women. Likewise, Iqbal Town Division registered 180 cases and arrested 201 accused including 195 men and 6 women. The Model Town Division registered 223 cases and arrested 231 accused, including 221 men and 10 women.

DIG Operations Lahore said in the second phase of the special operation, from today the police would arrest beggars' handlers, contractors and their guarantors (Zamin) coming to courts as they are the ones directly supporting them. He said cooperation of citizens is essential for the success of this crackdown against begging, requesting citizens to report to 15 wherever they see professional beggars.