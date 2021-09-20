Hamza concerned over rising number of dengue cases

LAHORE:Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Hamza Shahbaz has expressed deep concern over the rising number of dengue cases in the province and said that dengue cases are once again on the rise in Punjab, including Lahore, due to incompetence of the rulers.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the Punjab government had not made any significant arrangements for prevention from dengue this year. He said the anti- dengue teams had neither destroyed larvae nor conducted fumigation.

During the rule of Shahbaz Sharif, he said dengue was brought under control by fighting a battle day and night. Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said that so far 693 cases of dengue had come to fore and in the last 24 hours 114 new cases of dengue were reported in Punjab.

Lahore was particularly affected by corona as well as dengue, he said. When dengue attacked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2017, Imran Khan was flying in a government helicopter over the mountains and Shahbaz Sharif was protecting the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from dengue.

He asked the Punjab government to follow Shahbaz Sharif’s strategy to eradicate dengue larvae. Hospitals are already burdened with corona patients. Hospitals in Punjab will not be able to bear the burden of the new wave of dengue patients, he stated. Addressing the rulers, Hamza Shahbaz said, “The people have to suffer the consequences of your negligence.”