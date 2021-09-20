India seizes $20m heroin haul in drug bust at sea

AHMEDABAD, India: Indian authorities seized over $20 million of heroin and detained seven Iranian men in a deep-sea drug bust off the country’s western coast, officials said on Sunday.

Officials intercepted messages sent to the boat’s crew and apprehended the vessel -- travelling from Iran to Sri Lanka -- 180 nautical miles off the coast of Gujarat, the state’s anti-terror squad chief, Himanshu Shukla, told AFP. "It is suspected that there is about 30 kilogrammes or more heroin on the boat which is worth over 1.5 billion rupees ($20 million) in the international market," Shukla said.