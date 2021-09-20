Canada election heralds more government spending

OTTAWA: Canada spent hundreds of billions of dollars to aid workers and keep businesses afloat during the pandemic, causing its national debt to soar. But the usually frugal Canadians don’t seem to mind.

Monday’s snap election is expected to herald an era of more big spending, with both Liberals and the usually thrifty Tories, running neck and neck, promising more government aid, a monumental shift for Canada after decades of belt-tightening.

"It’s not that I don’t care about the debt, I just don’t think about it as much as my parents and previous generations who thought it was a huge issue," Meg Sweeney, 23, a recent university graduate, told AFP. Canadians aged 65 or older, who will soon make up one quarter of the population, aren’t concerned about having to repay the borrowed funds, while millennials on whom it will likely fall support higher social spending.

"In this election, I’m looking at issues such as climate change, relief from student loans, racial justice and tackling social issues -- like others of my generation," Sweeney added. Canada entered the pandemic in a strong fiscal position after a long era of frugality, allowing it to dole out hundreds of billions of dollars in Covid emergency aid.

That, however, cost it its AAA debt rating after Fitch downgraded the country a notch to AA+. It also sent Ottawa’s debt soaring to a forecasted Can$1.2 trillion (US$960 billion) in the fiscal year 2021-2022, with a peak debt-to-GDP ratio of 51.2 percent that would fall only marginally by 2025-2026, from an average 31 percent prior to pandemic.

His main challenger, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, also believes the government should spend more to steer the country out of recession. O’Toole is proposing Can$51 billion in new spending to "kick the economy into turbo drive" and use the ensuing uptick in revenues to balance the budget in 10 years.