Australia had ‘deep and grave concerns’ over French subs: PM

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday the French government would have known Canberra had "deep and grave concerns" about French submarines before the deal was torn up last week.

France is furious at Australia’s decision to withdraw from a multibillion-dollar deal to build French submarines in favour of American nuclear-powered vessels, recalling its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington and accusing its allies of "lying" about their plans.

Morrison said he understood the French government’s "disappointment" but said he had raised issues with the deal "some months ago", as had other Australian government ministers. "I think they would have had every reason to know that we had deep and grave concerns that the capability being delivered by the Attack Class submarine was not going to meet our strategic interests and we made very clear that we would be making a decision based on our strategic national interest," he told a press conference in Sydney.

Morrison said it would have been "negligent" to proceed with the deal against intelligence and defence advice and that doing so would be counter to Australia’s strategic interests. "I don’t regret the decision to put Australia’s national interest first. Never will," he said.

Speaking to Sky News Australia earlier on Sunday, Defence Minister Peter Dutton said his government had been "upfront, open and honest" with France that it had concerns about the deal, which was over-budget and years behind schedule.

Dutton said he understood the "French upset" but added that "suggestions that the concerns haven’t been flagged by the Australian government just defy, frankly, what’s on the public record and certainly what was said publicly over a long period of time".

"The government has had those concerns, we’ve expressed them, and we want to work very closely with the French and we’ll continue to do that into the future," he said. Dutton said he had personally expressed those concerns to his French counterpart, Florence Parly, and highlighted Australia’s "need to act in our national interest", which he said was acquiring the nuclear-powered submarines.

"And given the changing circumstances in the Indo-Pacific, not just now but over the coming years, we had to make a decision that was in our national interest and that’s exactly what we’ve done," he added.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has requested early talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, France said on Sunday, in an apparent effort to mend fences after a row over a submarines contract sparked rare tensions between the allies.

But French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Sunday that there would be a telephone conversation between Biden and Macron "in the coming days" at the request of the US president.

Macron will ask the US president for "clarification" after the announcement of a US-Australian-British defence pact that prompted Canberra’s cancellation of the huge contract for diesel-electric French vessels.

"We want explanations," Attal said. The US had to answer for "what looks a lot like a major breach of trust". Morrison meanwhile insisted that he and his ministers had made no secret of their issues with the French vessels.

