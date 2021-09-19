Police remove Taliban flags from Jamia Hafsa

ISLAMABAD: Flags similar to that of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan were seen waving on rooftop of Jamia Hafsa in G-7/3 area of federal capital before being removed by the administration after intervention of police and district administration informed police sources on Saturday.

However, no legal action was taken against the administration of Jamia Hafsa, they said.

According to local media reports quoting sources, police received information that four to five flags of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan were waving on the rooftop of Jamia Hafsa, in Sector G-7/3. Taking action on the complaints, a police team, led by Station House Officer Police Station Aabpara SI Salim Raza, along with Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Rana Musa rushed to Jamia Hafsa and negotiated with the administration. After holding talks with the local administration and police, Jamia Hafsa caretakers removed the flags, they said. Superintendent of Police City Zone Rana Abdul Wahab, when contacted, confirmed that police along with local administration came into action immediately and asked the administration of Jamia Hafsa to remove the flags. He said he ordered SHO Aabpara to visit seminary and make administration remove flags from the rooftop.

“We just hoisted flags to celebrate the Taliban victory in Afghanistan and that’s it. We don’t have any other agenda and we are removing the flags if our act creates any law and order situation,” said another senior police officer while quoting a cleric of Jamia Hafsa as saying. He said no legal action has been initiated against the administration of Jamia Hafsa.

Meanwhile, teachers and students of Jamia Hafsa organised a ceremony in the seminary located at G-7/3-2 and praised Taliban for taking over Afghanistan by defeating Nato forces.