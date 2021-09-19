School bags distributed among students

LAKKI MARWAT: Marwat Islahi Jirga (MIJ) distributed school bags among students here on Saturday.

Director Intelligence FBR and member of Marwat Islahi Jirga, Dr Bashirullah Khan Marwat,

distributed bags to schoolchildren at the Government Primary School Jandarkhel (Dallokhel), in collaboration with Eesar Welfare Society.

President of All Marwat Welfare Forum Muhammad Adnan Khan, President of Zangikhel Welfare Society Muhammad Ilyas Khan and President of Eesar Welfare Society Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Dr Bashirullah Khan Marwat, Mohammad Adnan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas Khan, Saadullah Khan advocate, Mahmood Khan and school’s head teacher Ahmad Jan Khan in a short speech stressed on the children, saying that various welfare bodies of Marwat tribe would continue helping the deserving students to continue their education.