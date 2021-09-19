Girl commits suicide in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A girl allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself with a pistol in Khawarai area in Jehamgira Town in the district on Saturday.

Durr-e-Nayab, wife of Qasim and resident of Khawarai area, told the police that her sister Wagma, 32, was present in her room when she heard a gunshot.

She said that she rushed to the room where she found her dead and a pistol was lying beside her.

The complainant said that her sister was unmarried and that she did not know why she ended her life.

The police, instead of registering the case, initiated a judicial probe to ascertain the exact cause behind the extreme step.