Nation proud of its martyrs, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the nation was proud of the sacrifices being rendered by those, who lost their lives in the line of duty to protect the homeland.

Paying homage, on his Twitter handle, to Naib Subedar Amir Shakeel Jandran, who hailed from Pindi Saidpur village of Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum, the federal minister said the brave soldier of Pakistan army received 17 bullets on his chest, while safeguarding his country on Waziristan front.

The minister added that the graveyards of Jhelum district were full of blood aroma of such martyrs, saying, “We are proud of them”.