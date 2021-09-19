Two deprived of Rs2.5m, bike in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Seven thieves stole Rs2.5 million from a trader in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Saturday.
Niaz Bacha, resident of Kahi area in Nizampur, told the police that he was a dealer of white cement.
He said that withdrew Rs3.5 million from a bank situated at Mall Road, which were meant to be given to the business partners.
The complainant, who is also an ex-policeman, said that seven thieves followed him and tactfully deprived him of Rs2.5 million.
Meanwhile, auto-thieves lifted a motorcycle in the precincts of Cantt Police Station.
Waqas, a resident of Shaidu, told the police that he had come to Nowshera Cantt to purchase a mobile phone at Iftikhar Market.
He said that he parked his bike (NML-3248) and went to the shop to buy a mobile.
The complainant said when he came back he found his motorcycle.
