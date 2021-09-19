Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies

Algiers: Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who ruled Algeria for two decades before resigning in 2019 as huge protests engulfed the country, has died aged 84, public television announced.
The former strongman had left office in April 2019 under pressure from the military, following weeks of demonstrations over his bid to run for a fifth term in office. After quitting, he had stayed out of the public eye at a residence in western Algiers.
Washington: The pretrial hearing in the case against accused 9/11 attacks mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four...
Sanaa: Yemen’s Huthi rebels said they executed nine people on Saturday for involvement in the killing of one of...
Moscow: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s "Smart Voting" bot has disappeared from the Telegram messenger app...
Johannesburg: South Africa’s highest court on Saturday stood by its order to imprison Jacob Zuma, accusing the...
Boulder, United States: Cloudy liquid bubbling in glass tubes is key to a US startup’s hopes of remaking the pet...
Mosul, Iraq: A bell was inaugurated at a church in Mosul on Saturday to the cheers of Iraqi Christians, seven years...