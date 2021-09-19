 
Sunday September 19, 2021
Mad cow disease

World

AFP
September 19, 2021

London: British officials have identified a single case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said this week that the dead animal had been removed from a farm in Somerset, southwest England, adding there was "no risk to food safety".

