Bike lifter, gamblers arrested; motorcycles, cash recovered

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Ratta Amral Police Station managed to net an accused namely Sajid Ali who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Taxila police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs32,500 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Gul Asghar, Rukan Zaman, Mangal Khan, Javed Ahmed, and Muhammad Javed, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs32,500 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police held a proclaimed offender namely Zubair Khan wanted in a murder case of Muhammad Wali, registered in Sadiqabad Police Station in August this year.

Meanwhile, police in a crackdown against illegal weapons, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up seven persons besides recovering seven 30 bore pistols from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad, Civil Line, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Jatli, Saddar Baroni and Rawat police on Saturday held Usama, Chan Zaib, Jamshaid Khizer, Daniyal Ahmed, Amir Sohail, Noor Muhammad and Toseef Younas and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.