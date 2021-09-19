 
Sunday September 19, 2021
Theatre Wallay to showcase Monologues today

Islamabad

APP
September 19, 2021

Islamabad : The Theatre Wallay would showcase monologues in both English and Urdu at the Farm on Sunday.

Theatre Wallay team takes on monologues drawn from plays from across the world, classic and contemporary, said Director Theatre Wallay Fizza Hasan. Theatre Wallay would organise an evening with heroes, villains and housewives, she informed.

