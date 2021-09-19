Railway land retrieved

LAHORE : Railway police of Lahore Division in its operation against illegal occupants retrieved two kanals of commercial land worth Rs30 million along Kaliki Railway Station, Faisalabad. Railway Police is providing all possible assistance to railway personnel to reclaim railway lands across the country. Railway Police Faisalabad SHO Sub-Inspector Shahid Riaz conducted the anti-encroachment operation at Railway Station Kaliki and retrieved the land. Railway Police SSP Malik M Atiq commended the SHO and his team for taking the action.