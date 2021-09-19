BoR fixes mutation fee

LAHORE : The Board of Revenue (BoR) has fixed fee of Rs200 for passing transfer of mutation. According to a notification issued by Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, officers and employees of the Revenue Department will get Rs200 for passing transfer of mutation.

According to the notification, Rs100 will be given to a Patwari, Rs50 to a Kanungo and Rs50 to a Tehsildar. Furthermore, Rs100 will be given to a service centre’s official, Rs50 to a centre in-charge, Rs50 to AD in land record centres.

Rs100 will be given to a service centre official in sub-registrar's office and Rs100 will be given to a sub-registrar. This decision was taken keeping in view the plight of people, sources said. It was decided to save people from being blackmailed in Patwar Khans, land record centres, sources said. The shares of the officials/officers would be paid in cash to a revenue officer who shall retain his own share and disburse the shares of other officials to them. The remaining mutation fee shall be deposited under relevant head of account of the provincial government through a challan.