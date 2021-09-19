 
Sunday September 19, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Speeding car kills man

Lahore

September 19, 2021

LAHORE : A man was killed while other received injuries when a speeding car hit the loader rickshaw in the Haier police limits on Saturday. Police have arrested the accused car driver identified as Alamgir. The deceased victim has been identified as Abbas, 30, a resident of a nearby village while the injured as Tariq. The injured person was shifted to hospital.

More From Lahore

More From Latest