‘Restoration of Bhera to start soon’

LAHORE : Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said on Saturday restoration and renovation work on historical city Bhera would soon be started. According to WCLA sources, Bhera Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Murtaza gave a detailed briefing to the DG about the 500-year history of the city.

Kamran Lashari visited the historical railway station, Chakwala Darwaza, Laluwala Darwaza, Pili Kothi, Chatti Pali, Gulab Garhwala Temple, Gurdwara and Sher Shah Suri Mosque. The DG said that restoration work would be carried out as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan Consultant Rashid Malhdoom, WCLA Conservation Director Najamus Saqib were also present on the occasion.