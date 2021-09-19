Punjab Swimming Association office-bearers elected

LAHORE : The annual elections of Punjab Swimming Association were held on Saturday at a local hotel in Lahore which was attended by representatives of all the affiliated units and divisions.

Zoraiz Lashari was elected chairman of Punjab Swimming Association while Daniyal Lashari was elected president. Hafeez Bhatti Senior Vice President, Nasir Ismail, Babar Kamal, Azam Latif and Waqar Sikandar Vice Presidents, Atif Shafiq Secretary, Shehzad Rafique Treasurer, Rafi uz Zaman, Kamran Jabbar and Ashiq Rasool as Associate Secretaries, M Hanif Bhatti as Life Member, Awais Akram Technical Committee and Ali Raza Athlete Commission.