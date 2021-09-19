Punjab Swimming Association office-bearers elected

LAHORE : The annual elections of Punjab Swimming Association were held on Saturday at a local hotel in Lahore which was attended by representatives of all the affiliated units and divisions.
Zoraiz Lashari was elected chairman of Punjab Swimming Association while Daniyal Lashari was elected president. Hafeez Bhatti Senior Vice President, Nasir Ismail, Babar Kamal, Azam Latif and Waqar Sikandar Vice Presidents, Atif Shafiq Secretary, Shehzad Rafique Treasurer, Rafi uz Zaman, Kamran Jabbar and Ashiq Rasool as Associate Secretaries, M Hanif Bhatti as Life Member, Awais Akram Technical Committee and Ali Raza Athlete Commission.
LAHORE: Second and third sessions of the Government College University Lahore were held on Saturday in which degrees...
Rawalpindi : Regional Transport Authority Rawalpindi teams inspected various buses and public transport vehicles at...
LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the city here on Saturday while Met office...
LAHORE : Sports Board Punjab organised the trials here on Saturday at Punjab Stadium for the selection of Punjab’s...
Islamabad : The non-governmental organizations working to sensitize local communities about protecting snow leopards...
LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that kite flying is a...