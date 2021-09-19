50,000 saplings planted under clean, green campaign

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi district administration in collaboration with Punjab Education Department and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Saturday planted nearly 50,000 saplings along different roads and in parks and government buildings.

The campaign was kicked off here at Potohar Park, Dhoke Munshi where Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Asif Mehmood and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali planted saplings.

Addressing the participants, Asif Mehmood said that the departments concerned were making all-out efforts to make the ongoing monsoon plantation campaign and clean and green program a success as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said, Rawalpindi would be made a green city and all the government departments, Non-Governmental Organizations and private institutions were being involved in the plantation campaign to achieve the desired results.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the clean and green campaign a success and ensure a healthy and pollution free environment.

DC informed that 50,000 saplings particularly local species were planted and also appreciated the performance of PHA and active role of education department.

About 500 students and their teachers also participated in the drive and planted saplings in the park.

On the occasion, PHA (Rawalpindi) Director General Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commissioner, Saddar, Khizer Hayat, Chief Executive Officer, Education Department Rawalpindi Kashif and other officers were present. According to a PHA spokesperson, 7000 saplings were planted in Potohar Park, Dhoke Munshi.