103 rescuers regularised

LAHORE : The Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer has regularised the services of 103 rescuers on the recommendations of the Scrutiny Committee here on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson Punjab, a total of 103 Rescue employees were regularised under the Punjab Emergency Service Act, 2006 (Amended up to 2021) who recruited on a contract basis. While signing the regularisation order, DG PESD congratulated rescuers on the regularization of their services and said that this was an acknowledgement of their services for this life-saving Emergency Service.

He expressed that the regularization of the rescuers would definitely enhance their level of motivation and sense of safety to work with more devotion and professionalism. “He vowed that great are those who Rescue others, and are being rescued by the prayers of kind people.

The serving in emergency service is not an ordinary job, however, you have been chosen by the Almighty Allah. Being a rescuer it is our responsibility as per oath that we will provide emergency services without discrimination even if your own life is at risk”.

He emphasised ensuring standard services delivery in their respective Districts and Tehsils as per their job description and Key Performance Indicators.

DG PESD also acknowledged the efforts of the Scrutiny Committee and HR Wing for the regularisation of services of these rescuers.

He further expressed his gratitude to Punjab govt for providing the long-awaited Service Structure through the Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Act 2021, as a result of which now timely regularisation after three years and promotion after due time of Rescue Staff shall be possible in future.