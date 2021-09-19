Three minors die in roof collapse near Jallo

LAHORE : Three minor girls were killed while a 48-year-old woman received spinal injury when the roof of the house collapsed near Jallo Mor in the Batapur police limits on Saturday. Eight-year-old Seerat, two years old Areeha and two years old Abeeha died in the incident. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and shifted the victims to hospital where doctors pronounced minor girl Seerat as brought dead. Seerat is the daughter of Tehseen Awan and the injured woman Safia is the wife of Munir.

Rescuers said the victims were present in the room when T-guarder roof fell on them with big bang. As a result, the victims received injuries. Rescue 1122 with the help of eight vehicles started rescue operation and shifted the victims to hospital.

2 persons recovered dead: An 18-year-old boy and a 50-year-old man were found dead in Batapur and Data Darbar police limits respectively on Saturday. Police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. Locals of the respective areas spotted the victims dead and informed police. Police reached the scene and shifted the victims to hospital where they were pronounced as brought dead.

Police claimed that the victims were drug addicts and died due to excessive use of drugs. Further investigations are underway.