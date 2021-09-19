Two die of electrocution

Two people were electrocuted to death in separate mishaps in the city on Saturday. Meanwhile, a man was injured after he attempted to commit suicide in the outskirts of the city.

A man was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital after he suffered electric shocks at a private factory in the SITE area. Doctors pronounced him dead.

He was identified as 35-year-old Iqbal. Police said the deceased was a resident of the same area and was working at a factory where he received electric shocks and died.

In a similar incident, a 28-year-old man, Shahnawaz, son of Mehboob, died of electrocution while he was doing some electric work at his house located in the Bhens Colony area within the limits of the Shah Lalif police station.

The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where his family took it away without allowing medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a man identified as Murad, son of Sabir, was taken to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, after he sustained serious burn injuries in the Future Colony area within the Sharafi Goth police’s remits.

Police said the victim had attempted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire Further investigations are under way.